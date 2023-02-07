SHEmazing!
Fans react to Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade’s engagement

Eminem will be walking his daughter down the aisle very soon!

Hailie Jade Mathers has announced that she is engaged to her partner Evan McClintock.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 27-year-old decided to share the delightful news with her 3M followers.

The singer showcased three beautiful photos – one of the happy couple popping a bottle of champagne, another of Evan down on one knee as he popped the all-important question, and a final shot of Hailie’s ring finger sparkling as she held a glass of bubbly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“casual weekend recap…”, Hailie teased in the caption of her post, before confirming that the pair got engaged on Saturday, February 4. 

“i love you @evanmcclintock11”, Hailie added sweetly. 

Following her wonderful announcement, Hailie has received an abundance of love and well-wishes in the comments section of her post.

“You’re all grown up,” wrote Potential Breakup Song singers Aly & AJ. “congrats Hailie!”

Credit: Hailie Jade Instagram

“Omg congrats!!!!”, replied singer Skylar Grey, who has worked numerous times with Hailie’s father Eminem in the past.

“Congratulations!!”, added fitness instructor Linn Lowes.

Hailie and Evan have been together since 2016, after first meeting at Michigan State University. The couple have kept their relationship fairly private since it began. However, they have occasionally allowed their fans to see a few glimpses into their life together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In 2021, Hailie posted an adorable selfie snap of herself and Evan together, with the lovely caption, “I rarely share my feed, but when I do I'm happy it's with you”.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, welcomed daughter Hailie into the world on Christmas Day in 1995 with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. The former couple also share two more children together – 29-year-old daughter Alaina and 20-year-old Stevie Laine.

Congratulations to Hailie and Evan on their heartwarming news!

