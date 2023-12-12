Fans react as Zoe Sugg & Alfie Deyes share second child’s unique name

Zoe Sugg is now a mum-of-two!

The YouTube star and her fiancé, Alfie Deyes, have announced that they have welcomed their second child together. The couple are now parents to another beautiful baby girl, who has joined their two-year-old daughter Ottilie.

Zoe and Alfie took to Instagram to confirm the wonderful news of their newborn’s birth. The proud parents chose to treat their followers to a brief video of their little girl, lying on their bed and wearing an adorable green cardigan.

In the caption of the sweet footage, Zoe and Alfie also chose to reveal the unusual name that they have given their second child.

“Just in time for Christmas! Novie Nell Deyes, 6/12/23,” they penned.

Many of the couple’s fellow celebrities have since taken to the comments section of their post to congratulate them on Novie’s birth.

“Oh my goodness she’s amazing. Well done,” replied Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon.

“Yayyyyyyyy ! Best chrissy pressie ever,” wrote TV presenter Davina McCall.

“Little Novie, welcome to the family,” added Zoe’s brother and former Strictly finalist Joe Sugg.

On July 3, Zoe and Alfie announced that they were expecting their second child together.

At the time, the Internet sensations posted a sweet montage of themselves with toddler Ottilie in a photobooth, as they revealed Zoe’s growing baby bump and a strip of sonograms.

“Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December,” they gushed in their joint caption.

Zoe later went on to admit that she had experienced high anxiety during her first trimester, resulting in her struggling to do “the most simple, every day things”.

“I had somehow subconsciously got myself into a constant high state of anxiety that I just could not lower, which was causing me to gag over & over every single day over nothing,” the expectant mum wrote in July.

Zoe and Alfie, who have been together for 11 years, welcomed firstborn Ottilie in August 2021. The couple also got engaged in September of this year, while on holiday in Greece.