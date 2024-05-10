Fans react as The Script add new members following Mark’s death

The Script have announced that they are adding two new members to the band.

The news comes a year after the tragic death of the group’s lead guitarist and co-founder, Mark Sheehan, who passed away at the age of 46 on April 14, 2023 following a brief illness.

Fans of the Irish band have shared their reactions to the news on social media, after vocalist Danny and drummer Glen admitted they were becoming a four-piece band as a ‘sign of respect to leave the past as it was and not attempt to replicate it’.

Opening up about the decision to their 764K Instagram followers, the Hall of Fame songmakers released a statement that reads, “Hi Script Family, You all know how much we care about you and value your opinions and the connection we share”.

“Before everything begins, we just wanted to touch base and share our plans moving forward”.

“It’s been over a year since we lost our brother Mark, and it has been the toughest year of our lives. However, your love and support have carried us through, giving us the strength, inspiration, and hope to move forward”.

The continued, “The Script, as a three-piece, will never be the same, so transitioning to a four-piece feels like the right way to go. It is a sign of respect to leave the past as it was and not attempt to replicate it, as we simply never will”.

“Ben Sargeant has been with us on bass from the start, and we are excited to welcome Ben Weaver on stage with us on guitar”.

“#TheScriptFamily means everything to us. Without you, there is no Script, so we wanted to share our plans with you first before we start this new chapter”, they went on to say before adding, “We can’t wait to see you on the road. Love, Danny and Glen.”

Many fans headed to the comments to share their opinions on the band’s decision to add Ben Sargeant and Ben Weaver to The Script.

One commenter said, “We're so proud of you, always. Mark won't ever leave our hearts. All the love to see you with two Bens from now on”.

“Mark will always be in our hearts, thank you for the update. #thescriptfamily forever & always xx”, penned another fan.

A third added, “Mark will forever be missed, but I’m excited to see what this new chapter looks like”.