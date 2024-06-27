Fans react as Olivia Attwood unveils matching tattoo with husband

Olivia Attwood has unveiled the new matching tattoo she got with her husband Bradley Dack.

The former Love Island star and footballer tied the knot in London in June 2023.

While enjoying a holiday together in Ibiza, Olivia revealed that she and Bradley decided to get matching tattoos, which she shared a glimpse of on social media.

Sharing a snap of the ink to her 2.2M Instagram followers, Attwood showcased the alien and UFO tattoos they got on their arms.

Olivia opted for an alien’s head with red eyes and heart on its face, while Bradley got a UFO with a red heart beaming from it.

In the caption of the sweet post, the 33-year-old wrote, ““I’m an [alien] and he’s my [spaceship]”.

Olivia also revealed that Bradley got a tattoo in honour of their dog as she said, “Stitch got her place on his leg too because I know she was feeling left out x”.

Many fans of the reality star took to the comments to share their thoughts on the tattoos.

One fan wrote, “Aww you guys!!! So cute”, while another penned, “Absolutely adorable”.

“Made for each other”, stated another fan of the pair. A fourth admitted, “You guys are too cute”.

When celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary at the start of this month, Olivia penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband on social media.

Alongside gorgeous snaps from their big day, the Loose Women star wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary to us. I feel so lucky I get to do life with the coolest guy I know. I love you x”.

In a recent interview with OK! Olivia opened up about her hopes to become a mum one day.

She confessed, “To be honest, we talk about it all the time. It's probably one of the biggest misconceptions about me that I don't like children or don't ever want to have them, but it's not the case at all”.

“It's more that I just don't see that gap right now – my career is so busy, and if I were to have a baby right now, something would have to give, but Brad understands that”.