Fans react as Olivia Attwood launches reality series ‘Bad Boyfriends’

Fans have been reacting to Olivia Attwood’s latest TV venture!

Olivia, who shot to fame back in 2017 when she appeared on the third series of Love Island, has since gone on to create numerous new reality series and documentaries.

Now, the TV star has announced that she is returning to screens for a brand-new series, titled Bad Boyfriends.

The series, which will be hosted by Olivia herself, will star “eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends” who are flown to Greece, assuming that they will be taking part in a series about “manhood and bromance”.

However, the boys are then surprised with the real premise of the series – their long-term girlfriends (who go on to make surprise appearances in the series) have signed their partners up to “whip them into better boyfriend shape”.

Across 11 episodes, Olivia will guide the boys through numerous challenges, “designed to rectify their ways and battle it out to become the most improved boyfriend.”

Boys will be eliminated throughout the series as they are deemed to be “least improved”, before one boy will be crowned the most improved boyfriend of the series. But, of course, the drama won’t stop there!

In a statement about her new series, Olivia gushed: “I’m so excited and honoured to announce that I am hosting my own dating show. This series has been two years in the making and keeping it under wraps has been so difficult! Filming with the couples in Greece exceeded all my expectations – they are just incredible and viewers are in for an absolute treat.”

Following the series’ announcement, many of Olivia’s fans have been taking to her Instagram page to express their excitement.

“LOVING Olivia's shows!!!!” one fan penned.

“Oh heck yeah!!!” another commented.

“So excited to watch this,” a third fan exclaimed.

Bad Boyfriends will be airing this autumn on ITV2, with a release date to be announced.