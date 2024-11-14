Fans react as Netflix unveils trailer for The Night Agent season two

We finally have a first look and release date for The Night Agent season two!

After it was confirmed last March that it had been renewed for a second season, fans of The Night Agent have been patiently waiting for its return. Now, Netflix has finally revealed a first look at the upcoming season, as well as its launch date.

Last night, the producers behind The Night Agent took to social media to release a short teaser, which can be viewed below:

In the caption of their brief trailer, Netflix’s social media team went on to confirm season two’s release date, as they wrote: “The phone rings and duty calls. THE NIGHT AGENT: SEASON 2 is coming January 23.”

Following the exciting update, many fans of The Night Agent have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“We will be seated,” one viewer joked.

Credit: Netflix

“Now here is some good news,” another commented.

“Yayyyy been waiting for this for so long,” a third fan added.

The hit Netflix series – which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk – was a huge success when it first aired last year, as it quickly became the most watched Netflix series of 2023.

Credit: Netflix

In their official logline for season two, Netflix teases that the plot will continue to focus on “low level FBI Agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2.”

They add: “But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Fans can catch up with The Night Agent when season two debuts on Netflix on January 23.