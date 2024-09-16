Fans react as Netflix renews Emily In Paris for season five

It’s official: Emily In Paris will return!

Netflix has announced that the hit Parisian romantic drama has been renewed for a fifth season.

Following the recent release of season four, the streaming giant has confirmed that the series, led by Lily Collins, has been re-commissioned for season five.

The team behind Emily In Paris took to social media earlier today to share the exciting news.

In a brief video clip, Lily Collins can be seen drinking from an espresso cup, with the Emily In Paris logo printed on its side. Lily then takes a sip from the cup, revealing that the number ‘5’ is also printed on the bottom of it.

“There’s no place like Rome!” the 35-year-old actress teased, confirming a location move to Italy for season five.

In the caption of their post, Netflix went on to exclaim: It’s official: Emily In Paris is coming back for season 5!”

Following the highly-anticipated news, many Emily In Paris viewers have been taking to social media to express their reactions, and also to share their theories about the plot of season five.

“I’m so excited!!!!! Season 5 is gonna be so good if she stays with Marcello,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“I am still Team Gabriel, I don’t know Marcello seems too good to be true and he was only in a few episodes,” another argued.

“Gabriel go to Rome to win back the love of your life!!!” a third fan pleaded.

News of Emily In Paris’ return comes just less than a week after the remaining episodes of season four premiered on Netflix.

The first part of Emily In Paris’ fourth season launched on August 12, and immediately debuted at number 1 on the Netflix Global Top 10. The first half of season four garnered 19.9M views in its first four days on the streaming service.