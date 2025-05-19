Fans react as Mollie King unveils heartfelt message to her daughters

Mollie King has been reflecting on her motherhood journey so far!

The Saturdays singer became a parent for the first time in November 2022, with the birth of her daughter Annabella. Then, in December of last year, Mollie and her fiancé, retired cricketer Stuart Broad, welcomed their second little girl, Liliana.

Now, as she marks the end of her maternity leave, Mollie has chosen to write an emotional message to her two baby girls.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post several images from her time off with her daughters, including Liliana as a tiny newborn, and Annabella bonding with her baby sister.

“Just before Christmas we welcomed our truly adorable Liliana into the family. Since then I’ve had the most unforgettable and incredible maternity leave watching her grow and experience the world little by little each day,” Mollie began in her caption.

“It’s been the most special and precious time I could have ever asked for. Tomorrow I’ll be back with my second family – my @bbcradio1 team and with our wonderful listeners, but to my beautiful baby girls if they read this when they’re older… Liliana, you’ve been the best Christmas present we could’ve wished for,” she gushed.

“I was so nervous that I wouldn’t know how to look after 2 but you have been the world’s most relaxed baby with the biggest smile for your family. Thank you for our midnight feasts and 4am snuggles – plenty more of those to come!” the Radio 1 presenter continued.

“And Annabella, thank you for continuing to make me belly laugh every single day and for welcoming your little sister into this world with so much love. I’m so lucky to watch you grow day by day – thank you girls for teaching me to be your Mummy – you are our world,” Mollie added.

Many of Mollie’s followers have since taken to her comments section to express their delight for her.

“So wholesome to see Mollie,” one fan replied.

“Awww so precious Mollie, what a lovely mum you are,” another agreed.