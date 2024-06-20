Fans react as Maya Jama posts rare glimpse into Stormzy romance

Maya Jama has teased a rare glimpse into her relationship!

Last summer, the Love Island host delighted fans when it was revealed that she had rekindled with her former partner, rapper Stormzy. The couple’s reunion came four years after they had called time on their previous romance.

Now, as she approaches one year since she first revealed her rekindling with Stormzy to the world, Maya has decided to share an insight into her relationship.

Earlier this week, the pair travelled to Paris to attend Louis Vuitton’s menswear presentation for Paris Fashion Week.

Maya has recently taken to social media to reveal some sweet snaps from the event with Stormzy. Earlier today, the TV host took to Instagram to treat her fans to some rare content from the couple.

The first photo in Maya’s post showcases the lovebirds enjoying a tender moment together before the event.

In a video montage, the 29-year-old then teases a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her arrival with Stormzy.

“LVovers,” Maya gushed in her caption, before adding: “Thankyou for having us.”

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

Following the rare glimpse into her life with Vossi Bop hitmaker Stormzy, many of Maya’s 3.1M followers have been reacting to her adorable update.

“We need more of this content pls,” one fan praised.

“Glad to see you guys back together,” another added.

“for a second I thought the first pic was giving engagement,” a third fan exclaimed.

Credit: British Vogue Instagram

Maya and Stormzy initially began dating in late 2014. However, five years later in 2019, it was sadly confirmed that they had called off their romance.

In August of last year, rumours of the pair’s rekindling began to swirl when they went on holiday together, and were spotted holding hands.

Then, a few months later in November, Maya and Stormzy went ‘red carpet official’ once more, when they attended British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ event in London together.