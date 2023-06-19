Fans react as Louis Tomlinson’s sister Phoebe reveals pregnancy

The Tomlinson family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Phoebe Tomlinson, the younger sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, has announced that she is expecting her first child.

The 19-year-old took to social media earlier today to confirm that she will be welcoming a baby with her boyfriend, footballer Jack Varley.

To share her exciting news, Phoebe created a heartwarming black-and-white video montage of moments during her pregnancy so far.

Credit: Phoebe Tomlinson Instagram

The brief clips showcased everything from Phoebe discovering her positive pregnancy test and telling Jack the news, to going to a baby scan and revealing her pregnancy to her loved ones. The montage also included an adorable shot of the expectant mum filming her growing baby bump.

“our little miracle, joining us this Winter,” Phoebe penned in the caption of her video.

Many have since taken to Phoebe’s comments section to express their heartfelt congratulations, including several of her loved ones.

“Way way way beyond excited xxxxxxxxxxx,” wrote Phoebe’s dad Mark Tomlinson.

Credit: Phoebe Tomlinson Instagram

“Can’t wait to meet you baby,” gushed Phoebe’s older sister Lottie Tomlinson.

“We’re very sure Uncle Louis is so excited to meet you baby!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Exciting times ! Congrats to you both,” another added.

This is the second time that popstar Louis will become an uncle, as 24-year-old sister Lottie is already a mum to son Lucky, who will turn one in August.

Credit: Phoebe Tomlinson Instagram

Phoebe first started dating her boyfriend Jack at the beginning of last year. After being together for a few months, the pair decided to go public with their relationship in August.

At the time, the influencer delighted her 1.1M Instagram followers with a sweet mirror snap of herself and Jack together.

Phoebe confirmed her relationship status with Jack by writing: “Date night”.

Congratulations to Phoebe and Jack on their wonderful baby news!