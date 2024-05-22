Fans react as Kim Kardashian gives insight into son’s lavish party

Kim Kardashian has shared an insight into her son Psalm’s birthday party.

Psalm, Kim’s youngest child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, turned five years old on May 9. The SKIMS CEO and rapper also share 10-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint and six-year-old Chicago together.

To celebrate her son’s big day, Kim organised a lavish Ghostbusters-themed birthday party for him and has now shared photos from the event on social media, leaving fans stunned by the snaps.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

On Instagram, Kim showcased a carousel of pictures of her, Psalm and his loved ones to her 362M followers.

In the photos, the Ghostbusters theme was evident throughout, with green balloons, ‘toxic waste’ props, caution tape and posters of psalm wearing the iconic Ghostbusters uniform.

There was also an impressive cake with the Slimer character on top and Proton Packs for party-goers to wear.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim simply captioned the post, “Psalm’s 5th birthday”, followed by a ghost emoji.

Many fans headed to the comments to compliment the lavish party that Kim planned.

One fan wrote, “Happy BDay Psalm,,, and what a terrific cake”, while a second fan penned, Y'all have the best parties”.

Another commenter added, “Whoah epic I want a ghostbusters bday too!!”.

Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

When celebrating Psalm’s birthday earlier this month, Kim posted a sweet tribute to him online, revealing, “My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today!”.

“I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week!”.

The reality star added, “I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever”.