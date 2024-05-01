Fans react as Katy Perry teases fiancé Orlando Bloom in tribute

Katy Perry has revealed an adorable tribute to her fiancé!

The Last Friday Night hitmaker has been in a relationship with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom since 2016.

Following their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2019, the couple later went on to welcome their daughter Daisy in August 2020.

Now, in a rare glimpse into their romance, Katy has shared a heartwarming – and hilarious – tribute to her husband-to-be.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old unveiled a recent, candid photoshoot of the couple, alongside clips of Orlando’s new adventure series, titled Orlando Bloom: To The Edge.

“In a world of AI/deepfakin/green-screenin/vfxing/stunt doublin etc etc my hero baby daddy @orlandobloom does it all and FOR REAL,” she praised.

“If you haven’t seen #ToTheEdge on @peacock yet, buckle up and grab a ginger ale (like I did!) and stream it now,” she continued.

To finish off her message, the Firework singer also included a hilarious reminder to Orlando, featuring a photo of her finger pointing towards a pair of her partner’s socks.

“(also honey check slide 9, CAN YOU PLEASE PUT YOUR SOCKS AWAY IN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ONCE AND THEN FINALLY I WILL BE IMPRESSED I DONT NEED YOU TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST OK),” Katy joked.

Following her sweet tribute, many of Katy’s 207M followers have been sharing their own reactions in her comments section.

“Not the socks,” one fan exclaimed.

“Why y’all the cutest,” another added.

Katy’s latest update comes as Orlando recently reflected on his long-term relationship with the popstar.

Speaking on the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast, the 47-year-old explained: “Her music was everywhere when I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn’t conscious of it… it wasn’t what I was listening to, but I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara."

Gushing further, Orlando added: “She definitely demands that I evolve, and I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun.”