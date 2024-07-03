Fans react as Joe Swash reveals rare update on eldest son Harry

Joe Swash has treated his fans to a rare update on his eldest child!

The former EastEnders actor welcomed his 17-year-old son Harry in 2007 in a previous relationship. Then, after tying the knot with his wife Stacey Solomon in 2022, Joe has since gone on to welcome three more little ones – Rex (5), Rose (2) and Belle (1).

Joe tends to keep his parenting with Harry private, but the former I’m A Celebrity winner has now chosen to reveal a fresh update on his teen son.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to share that Harry is currently taking part in work experience at Joe’s agency, YMU Entertainment.

As a special treat, the proud dad took Harry out for lunch earlier this week, and has since gone on to share a stunning snap of the two of them.

“My eldest son Harry is doing work experience at my agency @ymuentertainment so I popped down 2 take him for lunch at our favourite restaurant @sheesh_uk,” Joe exclaimed in his caption.

Following the sweet update, many of Joe’s 2M Instagram followers have since been sharing their delight at catching a glimpse of Harry.

“Bless, so grown up can see Rex and Rose, but mostly Belle,” one fan commented.

“Gosh I wouldn’t have recognised him. He’s gone from being a young boy to a young man! So tall too!” another replied.

“You can see Rex in him so much, what a brilliant Father and Bonus Dad you are!!” a third fan added, referring to Joe being a stepfather to Stacey’s two eldest sons – Zachary (16) and Leighton (12).

Joe’s update comes as his wife Stacey recently addressed the possibility of them having more children together.

On her Instagram stories in January, the 34-year-old penned: “My favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow.”

Stacey added: “I would love more. Whatever will be will be. But omg I love them (Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this).”