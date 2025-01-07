Fans react as ITV releases full lineup for Love Island: All Stars

We finally know who will be returning to the villa for Love Island: All Stars!

Next week, the second series of Love Island: All Stars will be premiering on ITV2. The spin-off show, which is hosted by Maya Jama in South Africa, sees a group of former, single Love Island contestants returning to the villa for a second shot at love.

Earlier today, ITV revealed the identities of the first 12 Islanders who will be taking part. Scott Thomas is currently the longest Islander to be cast, as he initially found fame in 2016 when he took part in series two of Love Island.

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville, who entered into a relationship during series three, are set to have an awkward reunion on All Stars. The former couple have a tumultuous history, as they split in 2018 when Marcel cheated on Gabby during a trip to Mexico.

Several cast members from series five will be reuniting with one another, including Curtis Pritchard, Elma Pazar and India Reynolds. Kaz Crossley is the only cast member from series four to be returning to the villa, while Nas Majeed, who starred in the first ever winter series of Love Island, will also be taking part.

Rounding out the cast will be Luca Bish from series eight, Olivia Hawkins from series nine, Catherine Agbaje from series 10, as well as Ronnie Vint, who only recently found fame on last year’s summer series of Love Island.

Although ITV have yet to officially address the rumours, The Sun also reported that series eight winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be appearing as a bombshell. Ekin-Su confirmed her split from her fellow winner Davide Sanclimenti last January.

Following the initial lineup reveal, many Love Island viewers have been taking to Instagram to share their reactions so far.

“Already feel optimistic about this season, I’m SAT,” one fan commented.

“No way Gabby and Marcel are on the same season again,” another wrote.

“I need to know who the bombshells are!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Love Island: All Stars launches on ITV2 on Monday (January 13) at 9pm.