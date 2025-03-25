Fans react as Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick welcomes first child

Ed Westwick is now a dad!

The Gossip Girl actor has announced the arrival of his first child. Ed’s wife, Amy Jackson, recently gave birth to a baby son.

The couple took to social media last night to share the wonderful news of their baby joy.

On Instagram, Ed and Amy chose to post three black-and-white snaps of their little one. The sweet images showcase the proud parents cradling their new bundle of joy in a field.

The photos also reveal their son’s first name, as their baby is wrapped up in a personalised blanket with the name ‘Oscar’.

In the caption of their post, Ed and Amy decided not to reveal when their little one was born, but they did unveil his full name.

“Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick,” they penned.

Following their exciting update, many of Ed and Amy’s fans have since been taking to their comments section to express their reactions.

“Oh my god. This is such good news. Congratulations,” one follower gushed.

“Awwww hello baby Oscar,” another replied.

“Congrats! He’s beautiful! Lovely family!” a third fan added.

In October of last year, Ed and Amy announced that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, they took to Instagram to upload five photos from an outdoor photoshoot. The images showed Ed cradling and kissing his wife, as Amy debuted her blossoming baby bump.

News of the pair’s pregnancy came just two months after they tied the knot. Ed and Amy got married in an intimate ceremony at The Connaught Hotel in London on August 9, before inviting their loved ones to Italy later that month for a more extravagant, three-day celebration.

Writing about their Italian wedding on social media, Ed and Amy penned: “With the sun setting behind us, surrounded by our dearest friends and family, we exchanged our vows in a moment we’ll cherish forever."