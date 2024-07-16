Fans react as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu shares details of upcoming book

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been sharing new information about her upcoming book.

Last month, Ekin-Su revealed the exciting news that she is publishing her very first book titled Be Your Own Best Friend.

The former Love Island star has now delighted fans after opening up about writing the book and discussing what readers can expect in it.

Ekin unveiled the front cover of the book, which is set to be released on August 29, to her 3.9M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, the reality star penned, “BE YOUR OWN BEST FRIEND. My first book is out on 29th August and available now for pre-order now – link in bio”.

“In this book, I want to take you on the rollercoaster of my life – throughout all the highs and lows, and the lessons I have learnt along the way”.

“Opening up scares me – to be honest, I’m afraid of being misunderstood or hurt. But now feels like the right time to be vulnerable, and to show you the girl behind the newspaper stories, the reality TV shows and the filtered Instagram pictures. This book will be my safe space to open up, and I hope it encourages you to do the same”.

Ekin-Su went on to explain, “If you have ever felt like you’re not good enough, then this is the book for you. I will offer all my advice and lessons I’ve picked up along the way".

"Most importantly, I’ll explain all the ways I have tried – and am still trying – to be the best friend to myself that I’ve always longed for. Because the best friendship you’ll ever have is the one you have with yourself”.

“I’m still a working progress, and writing this book has been like therapy for me. I’ve been the most honest and open I have ever been. There were times when I thought I might have been too open, but it’s all part of the healing process, and I’m finally ready to tell my story”.

The 29-year-old closed off by admitting, “I’d love for you to come on this journey with me, and this book is your reminder that you are enough, you are worthy, and you are loved”.

Many fans headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the details of Ekin’s book.

One fan wrote, “so proud of you! can’t wait to read it”, while a second added, “So excited! Preordered and ready”.

“Preorder and can’t wait to read your life… Big congratulations Ekin-Su”, said another commenter.