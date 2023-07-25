Fans react as Charlotte Crosby reveals matching tattoo with beau Jake

Charlotte Crosby has unveiled a meaningful new tattoo!

In October of last year, the Geordie Shore star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world with her boyfriend Jake Ankers. At the time, Charlotte made the heartwarming decision to name her daughter after her grandmother, Alba Jean.

Sadly, just a few weeks after baby Alba’s birth, Charlotte announced that her beloved nana had passed away.

Now, the 33-year-old has revealed that she has taken a meaningful step towards honouring both her daughter and her late grandmother.

Taking to Instagram last night, Charlotte shared several snaps of herself and partner Jake getting matching tattoos, with the name ‘Alba Jean’ written in beautiful cursive. The couple chose to have their tattoos made just above their elbow, and little Alba even popped into the tattoo studio to approve of her parents’ decision!

“Privileged to have @callyjoart do yet another tattoo of mine and even more buzzing I persuaded Jake to get his 1st ever one,” Charlotte exclaimed in the caption of her post.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

“This tattoo means more than anything in the world our precious daughters name the light of our life and our absolute world,” the reality star continued.

Charlotte then went on to speak about her late grandmother, and shared that there was another tribute to her within the tattoo’s design.

“As you all know I called Alba after my beloved nana, my little nana jean. So missed and so loved by so many. I wanted to do something very special to me so In the ‘jean’ part of my tattoo are my nanas ashes,” she explained.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

“A tribute to my beautiful nana, a way to feel close to her forever. Until I see her again,” Charlotte concluded.

Many of Charlotte’s 8.7M followers have since taken to her comments section to express their amazement at the couple’s decision.

“Love it. Such a beautiful, meaningful tattoo,” one fan wrote.

“Oh Charlotte, such a lovely thing to do and very poignant,” another agreed.