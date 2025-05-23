Fans praise Kim Kardashian as she opens up about graduating law

Kim Kardashian has been reflecting on her experience of studying law!

Earlier this week, The Kardashians star held a private ceremony to mark her graduation from a law programme, after six years of studying.

The programme, which is registered with the California State Bar, allows future lawyers to obtain apprentice-style learning under licensed attorneys, rather than attending traditional law schools.

In honour of her achievement, Kim has now taken to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, after initially beginning her studies in 2019.

On her Instagram page, the 44-year-old chose to post several photos from her private outdoor graduation, which was attended by her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

The ceremony also featured speeches from Kim's mentors, CNN political commentator Van Jones, and a message from Kim herself.

“Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer. It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph – especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared,” Kim penned in her caption.

“That’s the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away,” she continued.

“I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment,” the mother-of-four detailed, before going on to thank several of her mentors and members of her team.

Kim concluded her caption by writing: “This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I’ll carry its lessons with me forever. Here’s to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!”

Many fans of the Kardashian family have since forwarded their congratulations to Kim, with one replying: “Congratulations Kim! It's not an easy thing to do and you DID IT!”

“Is there anything this woman can’t do?! Congratulations Kim!” another commented.