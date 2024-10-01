Fans praise Kelsey Parker as she opens up about her new romance

Kelsey Parker has spoken out for the first time since confirming her new relationship.

On September 22, the mother-of-two announced that she has a new partner, over two years after losing her late husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker, to cancer in March 2022.

Last month, Kelsey took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of herself all dressed up with her new man, before simply captioning the photo with a heart emoji.

Now, almost two weeks later, Kelsey has broken her silence on the matter. Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to unveil a written statement.

“I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the love and support on my recent post,” she began.

“I was really hesitant to share this part of my life, especially since many of you know me from my life with Tom and the horrific grief I've been dealing with after losing him. Opening up about my journey over the past couple of years has been incredibly healing, allowing me to connect with others who've gone through similar experiences and build a beautiful, supportive community,” Kelsey continued.

“Tom will always be a huge part of my life – there's no question about that. I will always love him and think about him every day. But I'm now navigating this path as a single mum and at times it has been challenging,” she admitted.

“I'd be lying if I said it didn't feel good to have someone by my side now, someone who makes me smile, laugh, and reminds me what it feels like to love again. Everyone deserves that feeling,” Kelsey explained.

“Grief is something I will always talk about-it will always be part of mine and the kids' lives. Thank you for your continued support as always,” she concluded.

Many of Kelsey’s fans have since taken to her comments section to send her their continued support.

“Do you darling! You deserve no less and I’m certain Tom is happy for you and the children,” one fan replied.

“If people could walk for one minute in your shoes, they’d say you deserve all the happiness. And you do,” another praised.