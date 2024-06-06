Fans of Vampire Diaries support Nina Dobrev after surgery update

Nina Dobrev has been supported by fans after she shared an update following surgery.

The Vampire Diaries actress had to have an operation on her leg after getting into an accident on her dirt bike last month.

At the time, Nina was hospitalised and admitted, “it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead”.

Now that she has undergone surgery on her injured leg, Dobrev has shared an insight into how the procedure went.

The 35-year-old posted photos of herself in an operating theatre to her 26.1M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, she explained, “Surgery was a success . Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes”.

“I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know”.

Many fans of the actress flooded the comments with well-wishes for the TV star.

One commenter wrote, “Sending you all the healing energy possible!! Xoxo”.

“Love you Nina! So glad surgery was successful”, penned another fan, while a third added, “Hoping for a fast and successful recovery!”.

Before heading into the operation, Nina confessed that she was ‘scared’ to have the surgery done while opening up on her Stories.

She wrote, “Anyone else get scared before surgery? I’m such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind”.

Nina also unveiled a snap of her in a hospital bed with her injured leg on display and said, “Had to get one last photo of my leg – pristine- before it’s all scarred up”.

When previously opening up about the dirt bike incident, Nina unveiled photos of herself in a hospital bed with a neck brace and knee brace.

She admitted, “I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol”.

Dobrev also reassured fans by stating, “I'm ok, but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead”.