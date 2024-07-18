Fans moved by P!nk’s heartfelt tribute to husband Carey

P!nk is celebrating a special day with her husband.

The So What singer’s husband Carey Hart has turned 49 years old and to mark the special occasion, P!nk has penned an emotional tribute for him online.

Praising how good of a dad he is to their children, 12-year-old Willow and seven-year-old Jameson, and sharing an insight into their loving 18-year long marriage, P!nk has moved fans with her words.

Honouring him to her 10.9M Instagram followers, P!nk shared a collection of photos of herself, Carey and their little ones over the years.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man. I’ve known you since you were 26! Now you’re 12!”.

“No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better. You’ve healed your traumas, on your own, over and over”.

“I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win. I’m so f***ing proud of you. You’re ten times the father, human, husband, or friend they’ll ever be. And we’re lucky enough to have you in our lives”.

The Raise Your Glass singer continued, “You are big enough to be smaller than me at times, you sleep on the floor of a bathroom when any of us don’t feel well, sometimes you know when it’s a beer for breakfast kind of day, you never complain even though you’re in constant pain”.

“You go with me to wine events even though you prefer beer, sometimes you even know now that you’re not gonna win the argument, you are true to who you are, you tell me I’m beautiful when I look like an overweight English bulldog with mange, you launch the boat, clean the boat, pack and unpack the boat, drive the boat, you even let us eat Cheetos on the boat now. Man, we have really beaten you down haven’t we?”.

P!nk closed off by adding, “You dole out my medicine like a hot nurse after hip surgery, you assistant coach with me for baseball, and you go wherever and whenever to the ends of the earth for this crazy family. We love you Carebear. We see you. You’re really amazing. Happy birthday”.

Many fans shared how touching the tribute was in the comments of the post, with one saying, “This made me cry ,we need this in our crazy world !”.

“If this is not true love, so cutie things to say. Happy birthday Carey”, wrote a second fan.

Another commenter penned, “Gorgeous message to your hubby, Happy Birthday”.