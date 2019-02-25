Fans LOSE IT when Chris Evans escorts Regina King to her Oscar

To be honest, he could have just sat there and Twitter would have still lost it's damn mind. However, Chris Evans bringing chivalry back into fashion has sent fans into a frenzy.

Well, he is rather dashing, but watching him escort a powerful and deserving black woman up the stairs to her Oscar has us feelin' some kind of way…

Apparently, the internet agrees with us. Sadly, Chris Evans wasn't nominated for an award but he did present the Best Production Design award with Jennifer Lopez.

CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/uzA8qbqNWy — ariana (@capsheroes) February 25, 2019

Sporting a teal velvet blazer, he impressed viewers with his gentleman skills and all-round friendly 'just happy to be here' attitude. Nicely done, Chris.

The man knows exactly what to do when he's in the presence of a damn QUEEN, and Jamie Lee Curtis concurs. His on-screen mum made sure to comment;

"You are a gentleman!", she wrote, and he responded; "Means a lot coming from my on-screen mom!" We're living for these exchanges, we really are.

Other users were just happy he's alive and breathin'…

chris evans: *breathes* me: deserves the whole damn world and that’s it pic.twitter.com/efFZKGnsEH — best of chris evans (@bestofcevans) February 25, 2019

Seems extreme, but nevertheless the boy did good. Everyone wants to put a ring on it;

Seriously. Wedding bells are a-ringing on the world wide web. Many of us may remember the Captain America star escorting Betty White up to the Oscars stage a few years back.

confirmed: chris evans is an angel pic.twitter.com/azjYlR0PoS —(@gyllevanseb) February 25, 2019

We have to ask the Academy, is he strategically placed in those seats exactly for chivalrous knight in shining armour purposes? Conspiracy theory soon to be confirmed.

I am adding Chris Evans to my roster of imaginary boyfriends. You know why. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 25, 2019

"I am adding Chris Evans to my roster of imaginary boyfriends. You know why." Damn right we do.

However, this one is our all time comedic favourite;

“Can you make me a formal jacket that exactly matches my eyes so that when I help Regina King up the stairs, every woman fills her pants with eggs?” – Chris Evans — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) February 25, 2019

"Can you make me a formal jacket that exactly matches my eyes so that when I help Regina King up the stairs, every woman fills her pants with eggs?” – Chris Evans." We just wheezed. Amazing.

We also adore his celebration of Black Panther's win for Best Production, which he and J-Lo presented the award for. Superhero supporting fellow superheroes;

chris evans celebrating that black panther won djgjeksks #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gc4TTHBL54 — i don't know what to say (@rcgersflowers) February 25, 2019

The bar is relatively low for Chris to impress fans even more, but we have to admit he's a special boy indeed.

Keep showing that gentlemanly behaviour, son. Chivalry ain't dead until he is.

Feature image: Instagram/@thirdtimebucky