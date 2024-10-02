Fans joyous as The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk welcomes baby no.2

Will Kirk is now a dad-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Will and his wife Polly Snowdon as they have announced the birth of their second child.

Will and Polly already share a daughter together, whom they welcomed into the world in July 2022.

The Repair Shop star revealed the birth of his second child, a baby boy, on social media, admitting he’s ‘very proud’ of his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Will shared an adorable snap to his 177K followers of him holding his newborn’s tiny foot.

Another cute picture shows the proud dad walking out of the hospital while carrying his newest addition in his carseat.

Will, who is yet to reveal his son’s name, captioned the sweet post, “Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months”.

“Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister. #babyboy”.

Many fans of the TV star headed to the comments to share congratulatory messages with Will and his family.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations to you all what a beautiful picture”.

“Congratulations Will to you and your wife I am so pleased for you”, said a second fan.

A third commenter penned, “Many congratulations to you both! Wonderful news”.

Will and Polly tied the knot in August 2021, with Kirk sweetly confessing it was, ‘the best day of his life’. They went on to welcome their daughter in July of the following year.

When marking their first wedding anniversary, with their newborn by their side, the furniture restorer revealed, “Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make”.

Will mostly keeps his personal life private as he doesn’t share snaps of his daughter’s face online and hasn’t divulged her name with the public.