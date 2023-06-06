Fans joyous as Princess Eugenie announces birth of second child

The royal family has gained a new addition!

Princess Eugenie has announced that she has given birth to her second child, alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank and fans of the Princess are overjoyed for her and her family.

The couple already share a two-year-old son named August, and have now welcomed another beautiful baby boy into the world.

Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, decided to share the joyful news through Instagram, where she posted adorable photos of her new baby boy and of her son August affectionately looking at his little brother.

Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

The Princess shared details of her son's arrival in the post's caption and revealed the tot's sweet name, with many fans agreeing the meaning behind the moniker is touching.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs".

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald", she explained before lovingly adding, "Augie is loving being a big brother already".

Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

Many social media users rushed to the comments to congratulate Eugenie and Jack on the new addition to their family.

One fan wrote, “Welcome to the world sweet Ernest . Such a lovely name babe. Congrats”.

“Well done guys… what a sensational name”, penned a second Instagram user.

Singer Katherine Jenkins added, “Congratulations! Wonderful news and love the name”.

Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

Eugenie and Jack initially revealed on January 24 that they were expecting their second child together. The 33-year-old shared a heartwarming image of herself and August outside, with the tot cuddling his mum and kissing her growing bump.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” Eugenie gushed in her caption at the time, also confirming that her husband Jack took the photo.

Although the expectant parents did not wish to confirm their due date at the time, grandmother Sarah later went on to detail that her daughter was due to give birth at the end of May.

Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

"Well, we don't know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now,” the 63-year-old gushed during a recent interview with ¡HOLA! TV.

Eugenie and Jack first met in 2010 at a ski resort. The couple tied the knot in October 2018 and had a lavish wedding in Windsor, surrounded by many members of the royal family.

Eugenie and Jack then went on to welcome their first child, August, into the world in February 2021.

Congratulations to the family-of-four!