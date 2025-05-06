Fans exclaim as Rihanna confirms pregnancy with her third child

Fans of Rihanna have been reacting to her baby news!

It has been confirmed that the We Found Love hitmaker is expecting her third child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple, who have been together since 2019, are already parents to two sons – two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot.

Rihanna and Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – chose to use this year’s Met Gala as a way to debut their pregnancy.

Before she attended the prestigious event, Rihanna revealed her baby joy when her photographer, Miles Diggs, took to Instagram to upload a photo of her in the rain, displaying her baby bump.

Later, the 37-year-old took to the Met Gala steps with her blossoming bump, wearing a black Marc Jacobs suit-inspired dress.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Rocky – who also attended the Met Gala in New York – chose to open up about his partner’s pregnancy with their third child.

"It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know," the 36-year-old teased.

"Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless. Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean?" Rocky continued, adding: "That’s love. Love is love."

Following the couple’s wonderful baby news, many fans of Rihanna and Rocky have since been taking to Miles Diggs’ photographs to express their reactions.

“Congratulations Queen Rih,” one follower wrote.

“The baby bump is absolutely everything,” another exclaimed.

“Omg I hope she has a beautiful baby girl,” a third fan commented.

Rihanna and Rocky became parents for the first time on May 12, 2022, when they celebrated the arrival of their son, RZA.

After announcing her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, Rihanna went on to give birth to baby Riot on August 1 of that year.