Fans exclaim as Mariah Carey releases hilarious Christmas countdown

Fans have been reacting to Mariah Carey’s annual Christmas countdown!

In recent years, the beloved singer – known for her iconic Christmas hit All I Want For Christmas Is You – has released a new video on social media every November 1, declaring that “It’s Time” to start the festive celebrations.

Now, following the end of the Halloween festivities, Mariah has thrilled her fanbase by releasing her brand-new “It’s Time” video for 2024.

Last night, the 55-year-old took to social media to post her creation for this year. The video initially showcases Mariah embracing the Halloween spirit, dressed as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

The popstar then performs a tango dance routine with a male partner, but the Halloween atmosphere doesn’t last for long, as Mariah rescues her festive red dress from a locked closet and sings her now-iconic phrase, “It’s Time”.

Her male partner also transforms into a dancing snowman, as Mariah is surrounded by snow, Christmas decorations and reindeer.

“IT’S TIME!!!!” Mariah exclaimed in her caption, along with a Christmas tree emoji.

Following the reveal of Mariah’s incredible video, many of her 13.7M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

“EPIC!!!!!! The budget said YES!” one fan replied.

“Queen of Christmas is back in full effect,” another praised.

“Y’all heard the queen of christmas she said IT'S TIMEEEEEEE!!” a third fan teased.

Since its initial release 30 years ago in 1994, Mariah’s hit All I Want For Christmas Is You has continued to dominate the festive music scene.

Last year, the song set Spotify’s new record for the most streams in a single day with more than 23.7 million plays. It is also currently the most streamed Christmas song ever with more than 1.8 billion plays.

Reflecting on her record-breaking single to ABC News last year, Mariah explained: "My goal was to do something timeless, so it didn't feel like the '90s, which is when I wrote it."