Fans exclaim as Mandy Moore confirms pregnancy with third child

Mandy Moore is expanding her family!

The former This Is Us star has announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy and Taylor are already parents to two sons – three-year-old Augustus and 19-month-old Oscar.

The actress took to social media earlier today to confirm her baby joy. On her Instagram account, Mandy posted an adorable snap of her two little boys holding hands and wearing matching white t-shirts.

On Augustus’ t-shirt, the word ‘Big’ was printed, while Oscar’s t-shirt read as ‘Middle’.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” the 40-year-old penned sweetly in her caption, in a subtle reference to This Is Us.

In her announcement message, Mandy also chose to reveal the gender of her incoming little one.

“Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” the Tangled star teased, confirming that she is expecting a daughter.

Following the heartwarming news, many of Mandy’s 5.5M followers have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her.

“Your own Big Three! It’s even 2 boys and 1 girl,” one fan exclaimed.

“OMG!!!!! You will have your own big three family!!! Wish you the best in your pregnancy!!!” another replied.

“My heart leaps with joy for you and your family! Congratulations,” a third fan commented.

Mandy and Taylor became parents for the first time in February 2021, with the birth of their son Augustus. The pair expanded their family again in October 2022, when they announced the arrival of their second child Oscar.

In October, Mandy spoke to People about her young family, stating at the time: “Gus just started preschool, and I feel like with all of that comes new community and new things that you do together with new friends and whatnot. So I'm excited to just continue seeing where that leads us.”