Fans exclaim as Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron reveal pregnancy

The Love Is Blind family is about to gain a new addition!

One of the show’s original couples, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple met and tied the knot in 2019, while filming the first season of the hit Netflix reality show, Love Is Blind.

Lauren and Cameron recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of their pregnancy.

On Instagram, the parents-to-be teased their news by creating a movie-style trailer, documenting their love story and their journey on Love Is Blind.

The video, which showcases Lauren going through fertility treatment, concludes with the sound of their baby’s heartbeat, as well as Lauren’s positive pregnancy test, a ‘Baby Hamilton’ baby grow, and the expectant mum’s blossoming bump.

In a second post, Lauren and Cameron went on to reveal that they had been trying for a baby for several years.

“The moment that changed everything. After 4 years of prayers, patience, and a whole lot of love… seeing the word PREGNANT on our @Clearblue test made it real!” they penned.

“Now we finally get to share this joy with all of you,” they added, confirming that Lauren is due to give birth this autumn.

Following their heartwarming news, many fans of the reality couple have been taking to their comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Awwwweee congrats Lauren and Cameron I’m crying happy tears,” one fan wrote.

“No because I’m sobbing right now, this is so exciting!” another gushed.

“Yay!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! We have been wanting this for you all!! So excited for you all!!” a third fan replied.

Lauren and Cameron’s little one will be the fourth baby to be born from an original Love Is Blind marriage.

Season four’s Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi celebrated their daughter Galileo's birth last April, while season three’s Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcomed their baby girl Vienna last July.

Then, last month, Lauren and Cameron’s season one co-stars, Amber and Matt Barnett, became parents with the birth of their daughter.