Fans exclaim as ITV shares first look at I’m A Celeb launch episode

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here has almost arrived!

This weekend, Geordie duo Ant and Dec will be back hosting the beloved reality show from the Australian jungle.

The first 10 cast members of this year’s series were confirmed earlier this week, and now fans have been treated to a first look at the premiere episode!

Earlier today, ITV took to social media to share several snaps from the first episode of I’m A Celebrity’s new series.

The photos see Ant and Dec greeting the celebrities in the Australian sunshine, before they make their way into the jungle camp.

The stills also showcase McFly singer Danny Jones running to meet his fellow campmates – former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, radio presenter Dean McCullough and former X Factor judge Tulisa – for the first time.

The last frame teases the celebrities’ reactions to their first task, which has yet to be officially revealed.

Credit: ITV

The remaining five celebrities – retired boxer Barry McGuigan, radio host Melvin Odoom, podcaster GK Barry, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and WAG Coleen Rooney – are not featured in the photos, implying that the campmates have been split up into two groups.

In the caption of their photos, ITV teased: “This year our celebrities kickstart their jungle journey in a race to become the camp leaders… in one of the most competitive launch shows ever!”

Following the exciting update, many I’m A Celebrity viewers have been taking to social media to give their thoughts so far.

Credit: ITV

“Tulisa will win,” one fan predicted on Instagram.

“So excited, Dean and GK Barry are my favs,” another commented.

“Can’t wait,” a third viewer exclaimed.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins this Sunday (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1.