Fans delighted as Conor McGregor reveals fiancée is pregnant

The McGregor family is growing and fans are simply delighted.

Congratulations are in order for Conor McGregor as he has announced his fiancée Dee is expecting their fourth child, and fans haven’t stopped sharing their support for the UFC fighter since the exciting news was revealed.

Conor was speaking on the American talk show Live with Kelly and Mark when he opend up about his growing family.

"I’ve got three children. I’ve got two boys and a girl. My oldest son, Conor Jr. is six, my daughter Croía Mairead, four, and my youngest son Rían has just turned two, so things are going well".

Credit: Dee Devlin Instagram

“We’ve also got another one on the way so we’re very happy with that”.

“There’s a lot going on”, he continued as he boasted about his son’s boxing skills and his daughter starting school.

“We've got the next one on the way and in a couple more weeks we’ll be able to find out what the sex is of the baby and we’re very excited back home”.

Conor added, “There’s a lot of great things happening. I’m very, very blessed, very thankful. Every day I smile up to God and thank God”.

Credit: Dee Devlin Instagram

Many fans of the 34-year-old took to Twitter to share their excitement for Conor and Dee as they prepare to welcome another bundle of joy into their family.

One fan wrote, “Congrats to this beautiful family!”.

“I love the genuine smile on Conor's face when he talks about his kids”, penned a second supporter.

A third said, “Happy for the goat”, while another added, “Congrats Conor”.

Congratulations again to Conor and Dee on their wonderful news.