Fans delight as Fleur East unveils sweet glimpse of baby daughter

Fans of Fleur East have been reacting to an adorable glimpse of her newborn daughter.

The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist became a mum for the first time earlier this year, when she welcomed her daughter Nova on March 22 with her husband Marcel Robin.

Now, as her daughter turns two months old, Fleur has detailed a heartwarming update on one of Nova’s milestones.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful video of herself talking to her daughter, as Nova babbles back to her.

Alongside the video, Fleur chose to tease her followers by adding some hilarious captions to her newborn’s sounds.

“Conversations with my 8 week old! Nova is starting to babble and make lots of interesting little noises,” Fleur penned at the beginning of her caption.

“I always wonder what she’s trying to say. When she is on her changing mat and hanging out after a nappy change is when she’s the most vocal, so I decided to capture little clips of her,” she added sweetly.

In the comments section of her video, many of Fleur’s 845K followers have since been expressing their delight at the brief clips.

“Your ‘What else?’ is exactly what I say to my 9 week-old daughter!!” one follower exclaimed.

“This is beyond cute with the captions,” another agreed.

“Beautiful memories to treasure,” a third fan responded.

After welcoming her baby girl in March, Fleur has remained open with her followers about her journey through motherhood.

Last month, the Strictly: It Takes Two co-host posted another clip of herself chatting to Nova, writing at the time: “The first 4 weeks of being a parent have been a whirlwind! Looking after a baby really is something!”

“I remind myself that there was a time where I wished and hoped for the very chapter I’m in right now. When I’m knee deep in nappies and drowning in milk, it’s sometimes hard to see that I am in the middle of all the moments I prayed for,” she added.