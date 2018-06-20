Fancy nabbing some free ice cream this weekend? Gino’s has you

This weekend, Ireland is due to be gripped by an exceptional heatwave – and there's only one food we want during the sweltering heat.

Luckily, Gino's Gelato is providing that exact food item for FREE this weekend.

On Saturday, June 23, Gino's are opening a brand new location in Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin.

To celebrate the opening, the ice cream connoisseurs are dolling out free scoops ta their new location.

To nab some pop in to the NEW Gino’s Gelato at Dundrum Town Centre between 12pm-2pm on Saturday – that's it!

All you have to do is rock up, select your flavour and go.

Favourites include the multi-award winning pistachio gelato and Kinda Gino Bueno.

See you in the queue!

Feature image: Gino's Gelato UK / Facebook