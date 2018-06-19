Fancy being Miss Universe Ireland? Here’s your chance to apply…

This week marks the final few days of applications for Miss Universe Ireland 2018, so if you've ever held dreams of being a beauty queen – here's your chance.

The title is currently held by last years reigning champion, Cailin Toibín, who placed in the Top 4 in Europe and final 16 at Miss Universe 2017.

Applications close this Friday the 22nd, so, here's what you need to make is as Miss Universe.

A post shared by Cailín Áine Ní Toibín (@cailin.tobin) on Mar 18, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

'A contestant must be confident. She must be able to demonstrate authenticity and articulate her ambitions as a titleholder,' reads the application.

'The competitions showcase and evaluate the contestant’s aspirations and are judged by accomplished business leaders, philanthropists, and public figure.'

This will be the second year that Miss Universe Ireland is under new management and with a fresh and empowering focus.

Director of Miss Universe Ireland, Brittany Mason – an international model, actress, activist, and businesswoman – core objective is to cultivate job opportunities and to empower Irish women to become leaders in the community creating positive social change.

A post shared by Brittany Mason (@brittanymasonofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Pageantry has gotten quite a lot of criticism over the past few years, due to the lack of body diversity within the competitions.

However, Miss Universe Ireland insists that people of all shapes and sizes are welcome to compete.

'We believe in diversity and welcome all shapes and sizes. Our motto at Miss Universe is “Confidently Beautiful”. We celebrate all women,' reads their application, and they stress that modelling experience is absolutely not necessary – if you get through the application process, the team will work with you on your modelling skills for the stage.

Sounds like your cup of tea? Get applying right here.