Fancy a snoop in six of Ireland’s most expensive Airbnbs?

The world is reopening to us, and while foreign travel is still just a little out of reach, there are so many great option here in Ireland for a staycation, especially with Airbnbs stepping up their game in the home holiday surge.

But have you ever wondered what would happen if you pushed the price filter alllllll the way up to the thousands on Airbnb?

Well that’s exactly what we did, and let me tell you, there’s a whole other world of Airbnbs out there once you get up to the thousands range. Restored Norman castles, old Georgian mansion, secluded lakeside lodges…we’ve picked out six of Ireland’s most glam Airbnbs that cost some serious $$$$ so you can snoop and see how the other half lives.

This holiday home in Wexford is a lush little getaway in the countryside, not too far out from pretty and touristy Wexford town. There are eight bedrooms, most of which will apparently sleep three people in a double/single room configuration and two of the bedrooms make up a family suite with it's own ensuite bathroom. Large comfortable beds with top quality bedding will make sure all guests get a restful and enjoyable nights sleep.

The stunning house look out on the river Slaney and boasts beautiful antique furnishing with a touch of luxury…like something right out of Pride and Prejudice! Despite the antique furniture, the kitchen is large and fully equipped with a large American style refrigerator in order to store all the groceries guests will need for the meals to be cooked in this fabulous kitchen. All modern conveniences are supplied and there is a large dining table in the kitchen where breakfast can be served.

More formal dining can take place in the large dining room. Here guests can sit around a large table and enjoy a meal and a chat in a lovely relaxed atmosphere and pretend to be at a feast for the night – glam!

Nestled in a secret location just an hour from Dublin and surrounded by beautiful hills and forests, Ballintubbert House and the extraordinary stunning 14 acres of gardens, is truly a hidden gem. The main house, luxurious yet friendly, has 5 super comfortable bedrooms; 2 sitting rooms and a large kitchen and dining room. Ballintubbert is ideal for family and friends gatherings.

Idyllic, peaceful and just a little quirky, explore the beautiful gardens with its miniature lake and fountains or explore stables, flower gardens and orchard for some major Bridgerton vibes – be sure to pack a long flowing gown for the full effect!

The main house has five bedrooms. Included in the rental price are a further 5 luxury bedrooms in the old stables which face the house in a courtyard fashion. One of these bedrooms is its own small self-contained cottage with a very nice kitchen. Five of the bedrooms are fixed double beds.

This fabulous house is nestled at the foot of Diamond Hill. This architecturally designed property is one of a kind with the living area upstairs to make the most of the beautiful views.

Spend the evening cooking a beautiful meal in the kitted out, stunning kitchen and enjoy your meal alfresco on the balcony that has stunning panoramic views of the mountains around you.

A mere 10 minute walk from Kylemore Abbey and only 5 minute drive from the Connemara National park and the village of Letterfrack it is an ideal base from which to explore all Connemara has to offer. With an open space living area, kitchen and dining room and double doors leading out onto a veranda with breathtaking views of the mountains. Downstairs there are four generous size bedrooms all with king size beds, 2 en-suite bathrooms, and a main bathroom.

If you want to live out your lady of the manor fantasy, this one is for you. Enjoy 18th century Irish country living in an idyllic location overlooking private Lough Hackett. Lisdonagh House is beautifully situated fifteen miles from Galway City and offers guests a timeless escape on the Wild Atlantic Way. It is ideal for extended families, groups of friends or special occasions, accommodating nineteen guests over nine en suite bedrooms.

Peacefully set in secluded woodland surrounded by green fields and a magnificent private lake, Lisdonagh Manor House is an enchantingly elegant manor house that has been lovingly restored, boasting wonderful original features as well as an extensive antiques collection. Full of traditional character and charm, the tasteful decor pays homage to the history of Lisdonagh with rich and warm colours throughout.

From the entrance guests are greeted with a spacious drawing room with open fire, elegant dining room seating 20+, together with a large country kitchen and traditional range. Spread over three floors, there are nine sympathetically restored ensuite bedrooms, as well as a library and rustic-style bar. The perfect spot for a glam but intimate party.

This elegant 15,000 square foot Manor House provides for peaceful, serene vacations, retreats, long walks, boating, sailing, fishing, biking, hiking, tennis, golf, shooting, yoga, meditation, entertaining and so much more. The walks, the symphony of birds, the peace and tranquility, the farming and horses, the sunrises and sunsets, the Irish skies and pure Mother Nature abounds!

With Kilteelagh House's central location, it provides an ideal base from which to explore all of Ireland, with the quaint sailing village of Dromineer just a short walk or minute boat ride away for breakfast, lunch & dinner, or yacht club activities and parks.

Adair, Ashford Castle, Cliffs of Moher, Dromoland, Portumna or Yeat’s Castle and Rock of Cashel are all relatively nearby and a hired boat can take you on a picnic at Holy Island or the many villages along the Loch.

But the best part? The house has a Cordon Bleu Chef, caterer and extra staff for daily maid service available, meaning you’ll eat like a king while you stay here! Boat rental is strongly recommended in order to see neighbouring waterfront towns, restaurants and islands. This is the perfect venue for a small weddings or celebrations parties, with its picturesque and uniquely designed 150 year old heritage

Durhamstown is a Norman Castle dating from 1420.The original vaulted rooms, of which there are 4, are intact with 600-year-old plaster still there, which is totally insane. Downstairs you have the Kitchen, the Hall, the Dining room, the Drawing Room & the Music room all interconnected which is ideal for large gatherings & parties. It is decorated in a sympathetic but eclectic style- antiques mingling with junk shop treasures.

It is very rural, yet Dublin is a mere 30 minutes away (there's a bus service from the town centre to Dublin every 30 minutes) if some razzmatazz and culture is required! Meath is full of Historic and Prehistoric remains: New Grange, Lough Crew, Tara etc. as well as Riding, Fishing and Hunting. There are some lovely walks either on the Beaches or in the Woods. The local town has some great pubs, an Art Centre and for some local colour The Causey Farm is a must. Learn to dance a jig and bake bread – proper Irish Craic!

They have 8 double rooms in total and you can either book the whole castle or a room of your choice and they also rent the Castle for private events like weddings, anniversaries, and big family get togethers. The Castle can be rented for a whole week or a weekend & you can always book a fabulous Dinner cooked & served by the Castle staff. Very Downton Abbey!