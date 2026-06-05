Fujifilm Imagine – The Perfect Personalised Gift Ideas for Father Day

Father’s Day lands on Sunday the 21st of June this year and if you’re already quietly panicking about what to get him, you’re not alone. The man who says he doesn’t want anything and then looks genuinely deflated when he gets socks — yes, that one — deserves something a little more thoughtful this time around.

The good news is that personalised gifts have come a long way from novelty keyrings and badly cropped phone cases. Fujifilm Imagine has a whole range of photo gifts that actually feel considered — the kind of thing Dad will keep on his desk or his windowsill long after the day itself.

Gifts that mean something

There’s a certain magic to turning a photo into something physical. That picture from last summer’s holiday, or the one where he’s fast asleep on the sofa with the baby on his chest — those are the moments that make a genuinely lovely gift. Fujifilm Imagine lets you do exactly that, transforming your favourite photos into beautiful canvas prints, photo blocks, personalised mugs, cuddly toys and even jigsaw puzzles.

A personalised photo mug makes a thoughtful keepsake gift.

The personalised photo mug is the kind of thing that ends up being used every single morning — and there’s something quietly lovely about him reaching for his coffee and seeing his favourite little faces looking back at him. The jigsaw puzzles are a brilliant one too if your kids are old enough to get involved, because building it together sort of becomes part of the gift.

Easy to order, even if you’ve left it late

One of the best things about Fujifilm Imagine is how straightforward it is to actually use. You can order in-store, shop online or download the Fujifilm Imagine app and put something together in a few clicks. So even if June sneaks up on you faster than expected — and it always does — you won’t be stuck scrambling for something generic at the last minute.

The prints and canvas options are particularly good for anyone who has thousands of photos living on their phone and never quite gets around to doing anything with them. Father’s Day is the perfect nudge to finally print a few of the best ones.

One for the photography lover

If Dad is the sort who actually loves taking photos — or if you want to give him something that’ll inspire him to capture more family moments — the Instax Mini Evo Cinema is well worth a look. It’s a stunning instant camera with a cinematic edge to it and the kind of thing a photography-minded dad would genuinely be thrilled to unwrap.

Whether you go for something personalised and sentimental or treat him to a new camera to fuel his hobby, the common thread is the same — you’re giving him something connected to the people and moments he loves most. That’s not a bad way to say thank you, all things considered.

Father’s Day is Sunday the 21st of June. Start creating with Fujifilm Imagine now so there’s plenty of time for your order to arrive.