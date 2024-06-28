Fancy a night in? One of our fave rom-coms is on the telly tonight

It’s finally the last Friday of June!

For those of us who are not venturing to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this weekend, we’re more than ready to chill out and spend some quality time on the sofa.

We’re really in the mood tonight to settle in with one of our favourite movies – but with so much choice available these days, it can be hard to narrow down the options!

Thankfully, this evening, RTÉ One is airing one of our favourite rom-coms – Marry Me.

This modern rom-com from 2022 stars Jennifer Lopez in the life-imitating-art role of music superstar Kat.

Marry Me begins just as Kat and her partner Bastian are about to get on stage in front of millions of their fans, and tie the knot in a global livestream. However, when Bastian admits to cheating just before the ceremony, Kat takes a leap of faith and decides to marry a stranger in the audience instead.

Meanwhile, when proud dad Charlie (played by Owen Wilson) takes his daughter to see her favourite popstar, the last thing he expects is to be called up on stage to marry Kat.

As the two strangers say their vows in front of millions around the world, the daunting realisations of Kat and Charlie’s decision begin to settle in. Will they be able to mould their lives together and find a romantic spark, or have they just made a terrible mistake?

Marry Me airs tonight (Friday, June 28) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.