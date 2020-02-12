Fancy a cuppa? We’ve found the perfect place for afternoon tea

Going for afternoon tea is one luxury we will happily splash out on. There's something so lavish about sipping on a cuppa from a china teacup and eating as many tiny sandwiches as you can fit.

We're forever on the lookout for the best afternoon tea in Ireland and we've finally found the top spot.

We love Adare Manor and what better way to experience their 5* service than to treat yourself to their very special Afternoon Tea.

Served in The Gallery, a stunning room featuring grand stained-glass windows dedicated by the Earl of Dunraven “in the love and honour of Caroline Wyndham, his countess”, in that spirit, Executive Pastry Chef Xavier Torne has designed a menu to celebrate the joy and sparkle of love – savoury bites and sweet delights, making it the ultimate treat for you and your true love.

Served from February 10 to 16, Valentine’s Afternoon Tea in The Gallery at Adare Manor is available from €55 per person. For an extra special treat, sip a glass of perfectly chilled champagne and watch the sun set through the stained-glass windows with Twilight Valentine’s Afternoon Tea from €85 per person, a very special sitting on February 14 where Chef Xavier’s creations, including freshly shucked oysters, will be served from 5.30pm to the tune of Adare Manor’s live jazz quartet.

A gorgeous setting for a romantic break, make your Valentine’s Day even more special with an overnight stay and Adare Manor’s Valentine’s ‘Love Tea’ Experience. Available from €570 and including an overnight stay in one of the luxurious hotel’s exquisite guest rooms, Twilight Valentine’s Afternoon Tea with Champagne for two and breakfast in The Gallery the following morning, for more information or to book call +353 (0)61 605200 or visit www.adaremanor.com.