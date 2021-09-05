Fan of Dr. Hauschka products? Check out their fab new deal to get a free cleanser!

Cleansing can be a tricky step in your skincare routine – with all the different options out there and the confusing discourse around skincare these days, we can sometimes feel we haven’t a clue where to start.

Skincare experts argue the pros and cons of the various ingredients, formulas and chemicals, and meanwhile, we just want to know what will work for our skin type!

Take the confusion out of the first crucial step in your skincare regime and focus on what’s important: cleansing! Not the most glamorous part of your daily care routine but cleansing is so important for ensuring your skin is thoroughly clean and fresh.

Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream offers renewing, refreshing care to the skin while gently supporting your skin’s natural protective function. For a limited time only (until 1st October 2021) you will receive a free 50ml (full sized) Dr. Hauschka Cleansing Cream (RRP €19.45) absolutely free when you spend €50 or more on Dr. Hauschka skincare either in-store or online. Now that really is a reason to celebrate cleansing!

Suitable for all skin conditions, Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream 50ml is a definite skincare staple. Formulated with sweet almond meal it gently exfoliates and absorbs excess oil and impurities. Anthyllis and calendula extracts will calm and clarify your complexion while St. John’s wort and chamomile will soothe the skin. It’s unique ‘press and roll’ application method also stimulates the skin’s ability to cleanse itself and lifts away dead, dull skin.

Used every morning and evening and followed by toner and either your day cream or night serum, Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream will leave your skin feeling healthy and looking radiant!

For further details on the full Dr. Hauschka skincare range, your local stockists or to shop online log onto Dr. Hauschka’s website: www.drh.ie!