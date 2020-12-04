Family raffle off their 3-bed house and car for tickets costing £2 each

The Salford family have always dreamt about packing up and jetting off to Australia to start a new life for themselves. However, unfortunate circumstances have always gotten in the way.

After paying a visit ‘down under’ several years ago, Gemma, Anthony and their then six-month-old son Max, fell in love with the place, and decided when they got home, they would start the emigration process.

Sadly though, shortly after they arrived back, they found out that Anthony’s mum had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and so they had to put their plans on hold.

Gemma says, “Her last wish was for us to sell the house and go live our dream in Australia.” So that’s exactly what they intend to do. After Anthony’s mum passed, the couple set to work, renovating their home and getting it ready for sale.

However, once again their timing wasn’t ideal, as they put their home on the market just one week before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, and have been struggling to sell ever since.

“We had silly offers and a buyer who pulled out at the last minute. We had seen another family successfully raffle their home off in just 6 weeks and thought it was absolutely amazing to offer someone a mortgage free home and car for just £2, with us also getting our dream too,” Gemma explains.

And so here they are, raffling off their three-bedroom, fully renovated home, and their VW polo car, which have a total value of £255,000, for the grand price of £2 per ticket.

