Fair City’s Aoibhín Garrihy gives baby #3 special Irish name

Irish actress Aoibhín Garrihy is now a mum-of-three after welcoming the birth of her third little bundle of joy with husband John Burke, another girl sweetly named Isla.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the former Fair City star shared the first adorable photo of her newborn baby girl dressed in pink, peacefully sleeping on a knitted baby blanket.

“Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world,” 34-year-old Aoibhín gushed in the caption.

It seems the Garrihy-Burke household is going to be quite busy from now on as Aoibhín and John now have three little girls under the age of three, as they’re joined by their two other daughters, three-year-old Hanorah and two-year-old Líobhan.

Aoibhín’s post was soon flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike, including a sweet comment from her sister Ailbhe who wrote, “We love you so much already baby Isla.”

Expectant mum and Irish presenter Síle Seoige also commented, “You've been on my mind so much for the past few days. She is divine! Hope you are feeling good and resting as much as you can. 3 girls…history repeating in the loveliest way. Grá mór XXX”.

“Awh huge congrats! What a gorgeous name,” wrote Irish model and influencer Louise Cooney.

Aoibhín announced the wonderful news that she was expecting this past April, sharing a lovely snap of herself and her two little girls lovingly gazing at her growing bump. “Three under 3 will be a crowd this summer but we can’t wait!” she wrote in the caption.

Huge congratulations to both Aoibhín and John on their beautiful baby girl — what an exciting new chapter!