Fair City’s Amilia Keating announces birth of third child

Congratulations are in order for Amilia Keating and her husband Conall as their family has grown again.

Amilia has announced the wonderful news that she’s welcomed her third child, a baby boy, into the world.

The Fair City actress shared the news of her son’s birth on social media and revealed the unique name she and Conall chose for their bundle of joy.

Taking to Instagram, Amilia posted a gorgeous photo of her and her new arrival at the hospital, moments after he entered the world.

She captioned the sweet post, “Bowie Ciaran Keating. Our family is complete”, followed by a lightning strike and heart emoji.

Many fans, loved ones and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Amilia and Conall on the birth of their little one.

Fair City actor Rodrigo Ternevoy wrote, “Congratulations guys”, while another of Amilia’s co-stars Jenny Dixon added, “Ah beautiful. Congrats to you all".

“Ami!!! Love you guys”, penned writer Tara Flynn.

The name Bowie is notably known for being connected to the hit singer-songwriter David Bowie. The moniker is said to be derived from a Gaelic nickname meaning ‘yellow’ or ‘fair-haired’.

The Fair City star, known for her role as Katy O'Brien on the RTÉ soap, recently shared an insight into her pregnancy when she unveiled a gorgeous bump photo to social media.

“Ready when you are”, Keating wrote as she cradled her blossoming baby bump.

Amilia and Conall tied the knot four years ago and celebrated their wedding anniversary last month.

Penning a heartwarming tribute to her husband, Amilia said, “4 years married, (Almost) 3 kids and I still fancy the pants off you @c.a._keating. We are a team. I love you. I’ve got you. Always xx”.

The pair are also proud parents to their sons Sonnie, who was born in 2021, and Reggie, who they welcomed into the world back in 2019.

Congratulations again to Amilia and Conall as they settle into life as a family-of-five.