Face it: Cheryl addresses why she looks so different

Cheryl has been grabbing headlines as her new single Love Made Me Do It has created quite a stir on social media.

However, it wasn't really related to her music, but more about how much Cheryl's face has changed.

After an appearance at Capital Radio, fans were so confused about her new look, and speculation about cosmetic surgery quickly started to spread like wildfire.

why does Cheryl’s entire face look different — hannah (@Hannanar) November 9, 2018

One Twitter user commented: "Why does Cheryl’s entire face look different?"

Now look, we don't care if people enjoy cosmetic surgery – more power to you, but I think the majority of people on the Internet were just shocked at the radical change.

However, the 35-year-old denied the rumours and said her appearance was simply down to lack of sleep.

"Still had a pillow crease on my face this morning for my Capital interview. Guess that’s what happens when you go to sleep at 2 and wake up at 5.30,” she said.

However, today, the singer actually gave the real reason behind why she looks so different to The Sunday Times Style magazine – and it's kinda adorable.

The singer confessed that her son, Bear is responsible for her new look.

“My whole body, even my face, everything’s changed since Bear was born. But I feel like I’m better than who I was. I don’t care what my body looks like in that respect. I’m not obsessed about it," she said.

"I created a life! I’m amazed by myself. And I’m kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities because they’re so much less relevant.”

What do you think of Cheryl's new look? She says her face has changed since having a baby. I thought it would be down to fillers and botox an' all, no? pic.twitter.com/uQUx9uecst — Rose McClelland (@RoseMcClelland1) November 12, 2018

Now, not everyone is totally convinced, despite her explanation, many of her followers didn't believe that pregnancy could change someone's physical appearance so drastically.

One user on Twitter said; "What do you think of Cheryl's new look? She says her face has changed since having a baby. I thought it would be down to fillers and botox and all, no?"

I have birthed a child and can confirm that my entire body changed after pregnancy – even my immune system did – however, I still look very much the same.

Could pregnancy be responsible for the change? It's possible. Did she have cosmetic surgery – it's also possible.

We will probably never know the full truth and that's okay – focus on her music, and not her face.

Feature Image credit: ladychezza/Instagram