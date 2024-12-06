F1 stars gush as Max Verstappen confirms partner Kelly’s pregnancy

The Formula One family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of the sport’s biggest stars, Max Verstappen, has announced that he is set to become a father for a second time.

Max, who races with Red Bull, will be welcoming his little one with his girlfriend, model Kelly Piquet. The couple’s new arrival will mark the first time that they will become parents together, as Max is already a dad to his five-year-old daughter Penelope, whom he co-parents with his former partner Daniil Kvyat.

Max recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of his baby joy with Kelly. On his Instagram page, the 27-year-old chose to share a beautiful black-and-white snap of Kelly’s blossoming bump, as the parents-to-be’s hands cradle her stomach.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” Max teased in his caption.

“We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle,” he added sweetly.

Following their exciting announcement, many of Max’s fellow F1 stars have been taking to the post’s comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Congratulations to you both,” penned Christian Horner.

“Verstappen-Piquet, all the other kids go karting can pack their bag. Congrats to you two,” exclaimed Giedo van der Garde.

“Congratulations to you 2!!” added Pierre Gasly.

Later, on her own Instagram stories, Kelly took a moment to highlight the difficulties surrounding fertility.

In a message to her followers, she wrote: "I understand how these announcements can be challenging for those who are longing for a child. While such news is often a joyous occasion, it can also evoke feelings of sadness, frustration or longing in those who are struggling with this. If that’s you, I’m sending all my love, my deepest hugs and magic your way."

Max first started dating Kelly, who is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, in 2020. However, it wasn’t until New Year’s Day in 2021 that they went public with their romance.

At the time, Kelly took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of herself and Max on a beach in her native Brazil, captioning it: "Love is what makes the world go round."