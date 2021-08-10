SHEmazing!
Eyes under strain with remote working? Estée Lauder’s eye serum is here to help!

Today’s non-stop late-night scrolling, after-hours conference calls, marathon-streaming and delayed bedtime means eyes are frequently working overtime. Zoom, online shopping carts and virtual training – we are on screens, big and small almost the whole day.

 Estée Lauder is leading the way in the cosmetic industry with a study into the impact of periorbital skin micro-movements – our research now reveals its new findings that increased repetitive movements, like blinking as a result of staying awake longer, can directly impact collagen and accelerate signs of eye ageing.

‘With every movement and expression, the skin around the contour of the eye experiences micro-motion,’ Dr Nadine Pernodet shared. ‘Each time we blink, smile, frown, laugh or cry there is repetitive skin movement.’

Estée Lauder’s upgraded new Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix – with new Chronolux Power Signal Technology is a method for fast visible renewal and youth-generating power, plus innovative 360° Mesh Matrix Technology is ideal for cushioning support against micro-movements.

With the new custom-designed cryo-steel wand, skin around the delicate eye area is instantly cooled by 2°C. Used day and night, skin feels firmer, softer and smoother, and undereye lines, crow’s feet and lines appear reduced, leaving eyes looking radiant and wide-awake.

The new repair concentrate rapidly ignites a dynamic, connected repair network. It boosts natural cell proliferation for the production of fresh new cells & collage. 360° fortification provides maximised cushion and supports against the impact of eye micro-movements.

With ultra-nourishing texture the 360° Mesh Matrix provides flexible “shock-absorption” against the impact of micro-movements, instantly strengthening the delicate eye area. The cryo-steel wand for precise application and instant depuffing. And what’s best is that the new Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix now comes in a recyclable glass bottle!

After just one week 93% of women said eye area felt conditioned, softer and smoother and fortified. And after four weeks 90% said eye area felt refreshed and 85% said eye area felt firmer! The Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix is the perfect companion to hero Advanced Night Repair Serum, the UK’s #1 Serum, to fight accelerated signs of ageing.

