Extra tickets released for The Mousetrap at The Gaiety Theatre

Discover why Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept people guessing for so long, becoming the longest-running show of any kind in the history of theatre. The Mousetrap runs from March 30th to April 4th, 2020 at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre. An extra matinee show on Thursday 2nd April has now been added due to overwhelming demand, tickets on sale now.

Television star Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, A Fine Romance, Emmerdale) who joined the tour in summer 2019, will play Mrs Boyle. Following the success of the first-ever UK tour in 2012, the timeless thriller returned to the road by popular demand in January 2019 and has been earning standout reviews from critics and public alike.

Now in its 68th year, The Mousetrap continues a record-breaking run in the West End where it recently celebrated its 28,000th performance at the St Martin’s Theatre. First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world’s longest-running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martin’s in 1973 where it has played ever since.

The full cast includes Susan Penhaligon (Mrs Boyle), Martin Allanson (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Laura Costello (Miss Casewell), Steven Elliott (Mr Paravicini), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Edith Kirkwood (Mollie Ralston), Adam Lilley (Giles Ralston) and George Naylor (Christopher Wren).

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

Experience shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner. For more information visit here.