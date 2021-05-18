Explore Donegal and enjoy 5-star luxury at Lough Eske Castle this Summer

Recently named one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler. the five-star Lough Eske Castle has just launched their staycation packages making a trip to Donegal a must this summer because it really has it all.

Take a well-earned break and explore one of the 12 blue flag beaches along Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way. Escape to the 43 acre estate at Lough Eske Castle, located by the foot of the majestic Bluestack Mountains. Located only 10 minutes’ drive from Donegal Town, Lough Eske Castle is the ideal base to discover Donegal and take time to relax in 5-star luxury. Bask in authentic Donegal culture at its best and visit some of the county’s top attractions including Oakfield Park, Glenveagh National Park and Europe's tallest sea cliffs, Sliabh Liag.

Arrive by the winding shores of the lough and check into a spacious Courtyard or Deluxe Bedroom. Visit the CARA Organic Beauty Spa and enjoy a refreshing dip in the indoor swimming pool. Each morning wake up to breakfast and on an evening of your choice, relish a gastronomic experience with a three course dinner at hotel’s own award winning 2 AA Rosette Cedar’s Restaurant. Lounge by the open fires in the Castle Drawing Rooms, unwind and reconnect with nature by taking rejuvenating walks and enjoy complimentary use of Castle’s bicycles the castle grounds.

Discover Donegal Package at Lough Eske Castle includes:

Accommodation in a Courtyard or Deluxe Room with full Irish breakfast each morning

Three course dinner in awarding wining 2 AA Rosette Cedars Restaurant on one night of your choice

Tickets for two adults to Oakfield Park (train tickets are additional)

Complimentary use of bicycles, rucksacks, maps, rain macs and walking sticks

Complimentary use of the fitness centre and swimming pool

From the 2nd of June 2021 until the 30th of September 2021, all rates are subject to availability

One night package from €350 per room

Two night package from €620 per room

Three night package from €840 per room

All prices are per room, based on two adults sharing one room