Beauty expert reveals how to remove your shellac at home

We can all admit we're missing our hairdressers and manicurists more than ever. Our nails are looking a little disastrous, but fear not. Emma Welsh, who has worked her magic on Emma Watson, Kate Moss and Rebel Wilson's nail, has shared her expert advice on removing your shellac at home.

She shared “Gels always look amazing when first applied but within a few weeks can look a little messy or chipped. Try to oil them daily, especially right now as we are increasingly using more alcohol-based hand sanitisers which are extremely drying on our hands and nails. Try Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil”

Emma’s top tips to remove your shellac at home

What you'll need

File /buffer Acetone Nail oil (Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil or olive/coconut oil) Tinfoil Cotton wool.

Method

Make a space with a small towel and your tools. Start by filing the shine off the top of your nail polish using the flat side of your file, this is essential and speeds up the removal. Soak acetone on a small piece of cotton wool. Place this on the nail you have filed, then wrap the whole nail in tinfoil. Leave for about 10-15 mins Pull the wrap off your fingers and the gel polish should have bubbled and fallen off underneath. In some cases the gel is more stubborn, so repeat the acetone part onwards for a further 10-15 minutes. This is very satisfying! (You may need to help stubborn gel with an orangewood stick or cuticle pusher). Once the gel is off, smooth nails with your buffer very lightly (if you have one) and oil nails daily.

We may not be able to go to the salon, but that doesn't mean you can't give your nails a little TLC. Having a manicure is very relaxing. And doing it yourself is also rewarding, in a few easy steps you will feel like you’ve been to the salon.

Preparation is key, start by setting up an area. You will need:

A small towel

A bowl of warm water

Hand cream

Nail oil (Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil)

Nail file

Orangewood stick/ cuticle pusher

Basecoat

Nail colours (Rimmel Super Gel) / Topcoat (Rimmel Super Gel Top Coat)

Cotton wool

Nail polish remover