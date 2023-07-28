Ex on the Beach’s Charlotte Dawson reveals her waters have broken

Charlotte Dawson has shared a very exciting pregnancy update!

The former Ex on the Beach star announced she is expecting another little one with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield in February of this year and it seems like their bundle of joy will be arriving very soon.

The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old son Noah, who Charlotte has previously said is ‘getting excited’ to be a big brother.

Charlotte has now revealed she is in hospital because her waters have broken, indicating she should be going into labour shortly.

Sharing a snap to her 1.3M Instagram followers of herself smiling from ear to ear while sitting in a hospital bed, Dawson reveals she’s been feeling ‘weird’ for the past day but is happier now that she’s had her baby’s heartbeat checked.

Charlotte wrote, “Oh guys it’s been a bloody weird 24 hours.. My waters broke last night but no pain, managed to sleep through it”.

“Just getting checked now as movements been slow, happier I can hear his little heartbeat now”, she concluded.

Last week, the 30-year-old spoke about having ‘mixed emotions’ as she was counting down until the end of her pregnancy before her baby boy made his arrival into the world.

Posting family photos of herself, Matthew and Noah, Charlotte admitted, “Could be last couple of days or last week as a fambo of 3… the countdown is officially on, mixed of emotions”.

Credit: Charlotte Dawson Instagram

When announcing to the world that she was having another baby, the reality star spoke about previously suffering a tragic miscarriage at 10 weeks into the pregnancy.

While speaking with OK!, she explained, “Obviously this one is a rainbow baby. I feel very blessed and very happy that I’ve managed to get pregnant again”.

“We were absolutely heartbroken about the miscarriage last year. It came as a shock when I found out last April”.