Everything you need to know about quality sleep

Are you sleep-deprived? Do you spend hours after hours tossing and turning in your bed without success?

Let us talk about the importance of sleeping and how you can improve sleep quality.

Read on to learn more about how to get a full night’s rest and wake up the next morning fresh, happy, and ready to take on the day!

Good Sleep Prevents Obesity

Did you know that your inability to get enough sleep is linked with the accumulation of body fat? Lack of sleep is one of the biggest factors that contribute to obesity. According to different studies on sleep duration, the adults who don’t get enough sleep are nearly 60% more likely to be obese. Even worse, children are actually nearly 90% more likely to be obese when they don’t get enough sleep.

Different factors come into play that link obesity with sleep deprivation. It has been estimated that people who sleep more eat less. We all have been there when we were lured into consuming late-night snacks because we couldn’t sleep. When you don’t get sufficient sleep, the resultant fluctuations in your hormones induce greater food cravings and weaker appetite control.

That said, if you are currently working on your weight-loss journey, it might be a good idea to pay special attention to your sleep cycle and avoid late-night snacks.

Besides, the human body improves its cortisol hormones by getting sufficient sleep. The right amount of sleep can significantly lower one’s stress hormones. Over time, sleep deprivation elevates the level of stress hormones, which is linked with poor quality of the skin, obesity, and other physical and mental ailments.

Good Sleep Boosts Your Immune System

Better sleep duration is innately linked with improved insulin sensitivity and boosts one’s testosterone levels, subsequently, increasing one’s natural energy. Good sleep also improves one’s immune system and hence helps you fight off sickness and inflammation.

It has been analysed that people who sleep less than seven hours a night are three times more likely to develop flu and other illnesses as compared to those who sleep 8 or 9 hours every night.

Good Sleep Boosts Brain Function

Researchers have found that quality sleep boosts one’s cognitive function and improves learning. According to an educational experiment, two groups of students were asked to learn a new language. One group learned the language right before bedtime; whereas, the other group learned the language during the daytime.

The group of students who slept immediately after learning the new language had an easier route of learning the material. Not only did they learn quicker, but they exhibited a better understanding of the new language than the daytime learners. Hence, studying before bedtime seems to be a better idea for learning new stuff.

Good Sleep Boosts Mental Health

According to research, bad quality sleep and less sleep increases the potential risk of developing depression. It has been estimated that nearly 90% of people suffering from mental health issues, including depression, also suffer from some sort of sleep-related issues, including insomnia and sleep apnea.

That said, if you are suffering from mental health issues, it might be a good idea to pay attention to your sleep pattern and ensure that you get enough sleep. Make sure that your bed is cozy and comfy. Sometimes, factors like pillows, blankets, and bed sizes play a crucial role in making your bedroom sleep-friendly.

Good Sleep Makes us a Better Human

Quality sleep helps us to be better humans as we can see clearer and comprehend social cues better than we could have with a sleep-deprived brain. While this fact might sound strange to you, it is 100% true! Research indicates that sleep-deprived people potentially lose their ability to recognize the expressions of happiness, anxiety, anger, and sadness in others’ faces, which can make them appear self-absorbed and dysfunctional.

If becoming a better human is part of your list of New Year resolutions, you ought to add the goal of getting enough sleep to the list as well.

Good Sleep Boosts Physical Performance

Good sleep doesn’t only boost physical alertness but also one’s athletic performance. According to research, proper rest can significantly boost an athlete’s performance, speed, accuracy, and reaction time. Even 24-hours of sleep deprivation can adversely impact one’s mental and physical performance.

How to Get Quality Sleep at Night?

Now that we have successfully discussed the essential benefits of good-quality sleep, let us proceed to the essential tips of getting better sleep at night. Before anything else, you will need to ensure that no beam of light enters the room. You can use heavy and thick curtains. Other great alternatives would be blackout blinds or duct tape (in severe cases).

You might have heard about melatonin – the sleep hormone naturally produced in the body in the absence of light. This hormone starts to rise from the very moment the sun goes down. The production of melatonin indicates that it is time to rest; however, all sorts of unnatural lights can impact melatonin levels, which is why it is essential to seal all cracks and crevices. Besides, it is equally important to put aside all tech devices and gadgets at least one hour before sleep.

We live in a darkness-deprived society, and the presence of unnatural lights can trick the brain into thinking that it is still daytime. That said, if you have trouble falling asleep, it might be a good idea to do a complete blackout in your bedroom, and you will see a big difference in the quality of your sleep.

Since humans are habitual creatures, having a nighttime routine can improve your sleep quality. You don’t necessarily have to go over the top, but a simple routine that includes brushing your teeth, spraying lavender scent on the pillows and bedding, and reading a book can do the work for you.

Lastly, avoid working from your bed and create a workspace in your bedroom instead. Also, only use your bed for sleeping and the occasional physical intimacy.