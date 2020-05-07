Everyone will be addicted to thrilling new Netflix series The Woods

We can all agree that lockdown without Netflix would be a little bit of a nightmare, right? We've been re-watching old episodes of Friends and Gossip Girl, swooning over new series Hollywood and filling the Love Island shaped hole in our hearts with Too Hot To Handle.

And now there's another show to get excited about.

Netflix has just announced the launch date for The Woods and you're going to love it. The Polish original series The Woods is based on the Harlan’s Coben novel and directed by Leszek Dawid and Bartosz Konopka. The thrilling show will land on June 12.

The Woods is a tale full of secrets which are being uncovered. Set in two time spans: 1994 and 2019, The Woods tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Paweł Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty five years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again.

But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Paweł's sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family's past threaten to tear apart everything that Paweł has been trying to hold together.

The series will feature young Polish talent such as Adam Wietrzyński, Jakub Gola, Martyna Byczkowska i Kinga Jasik. Also starring Grzegorz Damięcki, Agnieszka Grochowska, Wiktoria Filus and Hubert Miłkowski, The Woods is going to be the talk of the summer.

The Woods comes to Netflix on June 12.